COVID: India Reports 2.55 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 15.52%

India reported less than three lakh new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 25 January. India's tally of 2,55,874 new cases on Tuesday is 50,190 less than Monday's figure.

The country also reported 614 deaths and 2,67, 753 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in India currently stands at 22,36,842, with the daily positivity rate being at 15.52%.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually interact with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation in the country at 10:30 am on Tuesday, 25 January, ANI reported, citing sources.