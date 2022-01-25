COVID: India Reports 2.55 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To 15.52%
India reported less than three lakh new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 25 January. India's tally of 2,55,874 new cases on Tuesday is 50,190 less than Monday's figure.
The country also reported 614 deaths and 2,67, 753 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in India currently stands at 22,36,842, with the daily positivity rate being at 15.52%.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will virtually interact with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation in the country at 10:30 am on Tuesday, 25 January, ANI reported, citing sources.
India Reports 2,55,874 New COVID-19 Cases
India on Tuesday, 25 January, reported 2,55,874 new coronavirus cases, which was 16.39 per cent lower than Monday's 3.06 lakh cases.
The positivity rate in the country also dipped from 20.75% on Monday to 15.52% on Tuesday. The country also reported 614 deaths and 2,67,753 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
India's active caseload stands at 22,36,842.
Mansukh Mandaviya to Interact with Health Ministers of 9 States, UTs
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to virtually interact with the health ministers of nine states and union territories to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country at 10:30 am on Tuesday, 25 January.
