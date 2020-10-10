India’s Tally Nears 7 Million With 73,272 New COVID-19 Cases

As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, 9October, taking the total number of samples tested in India till then to 8,57,98,698, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, over 36.8 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 10,67,000.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases (7.6 million) and the number of deaths (over 2,10,000). India is the second worst-affected in terms of the case tally, and third in terms of fatalities.