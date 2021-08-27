India Achieves Single-Day COVID Jab Milestone, Administers 1 Crore Doses

India on Friday, 27 August, crossed the milestone of administering more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in a single day. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of India's vaccination drive.

"Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," PM Narendra Modi tweeted after the record high was crossed.