‘In Talks for Vaccine Approval’: Pfizer Donates $70 Bn Worth Aid

Pharma giant Pfizer on Monday, 3 May said that it was in talks with the Indian government for approval of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and had donated USD 70 billion worth of medications and other medical supplies to India to be used for free across public hospitals in the country.

In an open letter to the employees shared by Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer, he said that his heart went out to the people of India.

“We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones, and all the people of India. The country currently has the highest rate of infection and hospitalization in the world and the immediate need is to treat those who are suffering in hospitals across the country. We are committed to being a partner in India's fight against the disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company’s history,” Bourla said.