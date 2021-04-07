In Biggest 1-Day Spike, Nearly 60k New COVID Cases in Maharashtra
At the same time, Mumbai on Wednesday reported over 10,000 cases for the second day in a row.
Maharashtra on Wednesday, 7 April, reported the highest single-day spike of 59,907 fresh COVID-19 cases, as well as 322 deaths. This takes the states total cases to 31,73,261, while active cases stand at 5,01,559.
At the same time, Mumbai on Wednesday reported over 10,000 cases for the second day in a row, with 10,428 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.
This is the second-highest daily count since the second wave began. On Sunday, 4 April, Mumbai had recorded 11,163 infections.
On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 31 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the highest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths in the city since October 2020.
As of Wednesday, the city's recovery rate stands at 80 percent and its doubling rate is 35 days.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country since the pandemic began.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly over the last few weeks, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
