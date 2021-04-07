In Biggest 1-Day Spike, Nearly 60k New COVID Cases in Maharashtra 

Maharashtra on Wednesday, 7 April, reported the highest single-day spike of 59,907 fresh COVID-19 cases, as well as 322 deaths. This takes the states total cases to 31,73,261, while active cases stand at 5,01,559.

At the same time, Mumbai on Wednesday reported over 10,000 cases for the second day in a row, with 10,428 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

This is the second-highest daily count since the second wave began. On Sunday, 4 April, Mumbai had recorded 11,163 infections.