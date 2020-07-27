Bengaluru Authorities Say Over 3,000 COVID-19 Patients Untraceable

Speaking to NDTV, the Commissioner said while wrong details were given by others as well, some of the persons could be traced with the help of the police. He added some people would leave their homes after coming to know that they have turned positive.

Speaking to TNM, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sekhar said that this issue is occurring in Mysuru as well, along with all major districts in the state. He urged the people to cooperate with the authorities so that the pandemic can be managed and the infection rate can be reduced.

Officials hinted that after these incidents, authorities are now insisting that patients provide a government identification document and their phone numbers are verified.

This revelation comes as the state, especially Bengaluru, is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

While Karnataka reported the highest single-day addition of cases since the onset of the pandemic with 5,199 cases on Sunday, Bengaluru reported 1,950 new cases on the same day.

Incidentally, earlier this week, it was reported that the government was not aware of exactly how many patients were admitted to which private COVID-19 Care Centres. All these patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and do not need hospitalisation.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)