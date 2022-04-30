ADVERTISEMENT

In Another Spike, Delhi Reports 1,607 New COVID-19 Cases & 2 Deaths

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 5,609, while the positivity rate has risen to 5.28%.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
In another spike, Delhi reported 1,607 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Friday, 29 April.

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 5,609, while the positivity rate has risen to 5.28 percent.

On Thursday, 28 April, Delhi had recorded 1,490 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that though COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

Speaking to reporters, the minister attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.

"Though COVID cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

