Amid COVID Surge, ICSE Defers Board Exams for Classes 10 & 12

The ICSE exams were originally slated to begin on 4 May.



The decision comes after the CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 were cancelled and were postponed for Class 12 on Wednesday.

CBSE said that the Board will review the situation on 1 June and take a decision regarding Class 12 exams. Students will be given a notice of at least 15 days before the exams begin.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.