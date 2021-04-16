Amid COVID Surge, ICSE Defers Board Exams for Classes 10 & 12

The exams were originally slated to begin on 4 May.

Amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, ICSE board examinations for class 10 and 12 have been deferred.

As per a press release on the official site of the Board, the examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the exams will be taken in the first week of June.

Further, the press release informs that while the ISC (Class 12) exams will be conducted at a later date, Class 10 students will be given the following options:

  • To write the offline exam, along with class 12 students
  • To not write the offline exam. In this case, the Board will “develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates.”
Background

The ICSE exams were originally slated to begin on 4 May.

The decision comes after the CBSE Board examinations for Class 10 were cancelled and were postponed for Class 12 on Wednesday.

CBSE said that the Board will review the situation on 1 June and take a decision regarding Class 12 exams. Students will be given a notice of at least 15 days before the exams begin.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

