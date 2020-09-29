Sero Survey Shows Many Still Susceptible to COVID: Health Ministry

Holding a press briefing on Tuesday, 28 September, Union Health Ministry said that the Indian Council of Medical Research’s second sero survey report reveals that a considerable part of the population is still vulnerable to COVID-19.

Noting that the number of recovered cases in India has crossed 51 lakhs, which is the highest in the world, the Health Ministry said that more than 7,30,00,000 tests had been conducted in India and that out of this, 77.8 lakh tests had been carried out in the last week itself.