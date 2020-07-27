Hyd Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19, Goes Into Home Isolation

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, 26 July. He, along with his family members, had undergone a rapid antigen test on Saturday. An official press release announced that the mayor had moved into home isolation and that he is asymptomatic. The mayor’s family members have tested negative.

The release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also confirmed that the mayor has decided t go into home isolation as a precautionary measure. He plans to continue to work and carry out reviews from home through video conferencing.

The mayor also mentioned that once he recovered, he planned to donate plasma and send a loud message to the people about plasma donation. Sources in the GHMC have revealed that a special camp would be set up in Telangana Bhavan to encourage plasma donation.

Already, the mayor had undergone tests twice earlier and had tested negative, a source in the GHMC said.