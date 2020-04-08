Hyderabad Gets Coronavirus-shaped Car to Raise Awareness

In the past too, Sudhakar has designed many cars to create awareness about several issues, which include a condom-shaped car to spread awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS); a helmet-shaped car to promote use of helmets; a cigarette-shaped bike urging smokers to quit smoking; among many others.

Sudhakar is a Guiness record holder for building the world’s largest tricycle which is 37-feet long. He also entered the Limca book of records besides being featured in popular English TV show “Ripley’s Believe it or Not.”

Sudhakar has designed several cars and bikes which are on display in his museum – Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura.

Not just Sudhakar, the Hyderabad police too have designed helmets resembling the virus structure to create awareness about COVID-19. Last week, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated a rally with police personnel on motorcycles and horses wearing the coronavirus-shaped helmet in Malakpet.

Telangana has recorded 404 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with 348 active cases. Among these the majority of cases are from Hyderabad, with 150 active cases. The disease has claimed 11 lives in the state. Meanwhile, as the disease is yet to be contained, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has suggested to the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)