How to Triage COVID Patients: What Delhi Must Learn From Mumbai

Put simply, it’s the prioritising of medical emergencies to decide the order of treatment in a large number of cases. Authorities in Delhi have directed that dedicated COVID hospitals ensure no delay in transferring a patient from a triage area to an ICU to reduce the mortality rate.

Often patients in critical condition lie waiting in ambulances while looking for beds or oxygen – and since ambulances have a limited supply of oxygen, it's a risky situation to be in. Doctors have reported that many patients of differing severity wait in the waiting areas, and so the most urgent cases don’t get the immediate help they need.

As per the latest COVID protocol, patients suspected of COVID-19 are to be given immediate medical attention. This is especially helpful given the dearth of RT-PCR tests and delays in getting reports.