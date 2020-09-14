How Safe Are Gyms Amid COVID? How My First Day Back Was Like

Gyms and fitness centres across India, barring a few states, have begun to reopen. For gym enthusiasts like me, staying away has been the toughest part of the lockdown.

I always felt a discomfort and found myself unwilling and less motivated to workout at home. One of the reasons is the lack of a proper trainer to guide me, and the gym ambience does add to the motivation factor. After stipulating for long whether I should go back to bench presses and lifting weights, I finally took the plunge.