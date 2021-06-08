Why Leaders Should Be Wary Of Publicly Pursuing Wuhan Lab Probe

If, for all I know, SARS-CoV-2 might have been an act of biological warfare by a foreign state, that already shapes what I’m willing to do. For example, I might be unwilling, because of my uncertainty, to use vaccines produced by that state.

The point is that, for COVID conspiracy theories to wreak havoc, they only need to be viewed as live hypotheses – hypotheses that are up for debate. Publicly saying that the Wuhan lab-leak theory is plausible, to a distracted public, in a context rife with closely related disinformation, runs the risk of making this the case.

The Biden administration may be right that the Wuhan lab-leak theory deserves a closer look. But it should be cautious, for the time being, of publicly saying as much.

