Highest Number of COVID Deaths in K-East Ward of Mumbai: BMC Data

Coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing, setting a new record every day, and Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state. COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai are on the rise as well.

According to the ward-wise data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Vile Parle which are in the K-East ward of Mumbai have recorded the highest number of deaths caused by COVID-19, followed by G-North ward, which includes areas like Dharavi, Dadar, and Mahim.