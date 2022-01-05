Govt Releases New Rules for Home Isolation of Mild, Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases
Asymptomatic or mild cases will observe home isolation for at least 7 days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released new guidelines for the isolation of mild and asymptomatic coronavirus cases.
As per the government's advisory, patients who are asymptomatic or have mild disease will remain under home isolation for at least seven days after testing positive.
"Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days, and they shall continue wearing masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over."Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
"Further, a designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted," the guidelines state.
"A caregiver (ideally someone who has completed his COVID-19 vaccination schedule) should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and a Medical Officer is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation."Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Home isolation is not recommended for patients who are over 60 years of age, those with comorbidities, and those who are immuno-compromised. It may be permitted only after evaluation by the treating medical officer, as per the new rules.
What Are Asymptomatic and Mild Cases?
Asymptomatic cases are laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 percent, as per the government guidelines.
Clinically-assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than percent.
"Such cases usually recover with minimal interventions and accordingly may be managed at home under proper medical guidance and monitoring," the Health Ministry states in its advisory.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh coronavirus cases, a significant jump from the 37,379 cases on Tuesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.