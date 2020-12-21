Health Ministry to Hold Meeting as New COVID Virus Strain Hits UK

Reacting to this, several European countries have barred passenger flights from the UK. While Austria, Belgium, Italy, and Netherlands already stopped travel from the UK on Sunday, 20 December, France and Germany are considering the same, reported IANS.

Belgium has suspended flight and Eurostar arrivals from Britain from midnight local time on Sunday. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a television channel that the ban would be in place for at least 24 hours.

The ban by the Netherlands, which came into effect from 6 am local time on Sunday, would last till 1 January.

No policy decision has been taken by India on any flight ban from the UK yet, but it will reportedly be considered.