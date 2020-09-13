Health Min Asks Patients Recovered From COVID to Take AYUSH Meds

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, 13 September issued a set of protocols for patients who have recovered from COVID-19, saying that a holistic approach is needed for their follow-up care and well-being. The Health Ministry also added that the recovery period was likely to be longer for people who had suffered a more severe form of the disease and had pre-existing conditions as well.

According to the protocols, apart from continuing COVID-appropriate behaviour, a person recovering from the disease should drink adequate amount of warm water unless otherwise indicated, should take immunity promoting AYUSH medicines prescribed by a qualified AYUSH practitioner, as well as regular medicines advised for COVID and for co-morbidities.