Health Ministry Flags Dip in COVID Testing, Asks States for 'Immediate Increase'

The ministry also reminded the states and Union Territories of its previous guidelines, which noted that "strategic and focused testing should be done of people who are vulnerable, living in closed surroundings, in densely populated areas in emerging new clusters and new hotspots of positive cases, etc."

The letter from the ministry comes as India on Tuesday reported 2,38,018 new infections (20,071 cases less than the previous day), 310 deaths, and 1,57,421 recoveries. The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,36,628, while the daily positive rate is at 14.43 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.