‘Don’t Be Complacent’: Harsh Vardhan After Taking 2nd Vaccine Dose

The Union Health Minister said that both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. “Neither of us had any side effect after we took the first dose of vaccine. A lot of people still have doubts regarding the vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp University,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

He further said that there were only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines. “Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimizes the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards,” he added.