Haryana Imposes Night Curfew, Unvaccinated People Not Allowed in Public Places

The movement of people has been restricted from 11 pm to 5 am.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
i

Haryana government on Friday, 24 December, imposed night curfew in view of rising COVID-19 cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The movement of people has been restricted from 11 pm to 5 am, and gatherings of more than 200 people in public places and events has been prohibited.

Earlier, state Health Minister Anil Vij had announced that only fully vaccinated people – those who have received both the doses – could be allowed in public spaces. However, the government on Friday clarified that “unvaccinated” people – who have not received even a single dose of the vaccine – will not be allowed to enter public places from 1 January 2022.

India has so far reported 358 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed on Friday, warning that the world is witnessing the fourth surge of coronavirus and there was no room for complacency.

"The world is witnessing the fourth surge and and the overall positivity is 6.1 percent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and we can't afford to slacken," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated.

Edited By :Tejas Harad
