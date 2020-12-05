Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Says He Has Tested COVID-Positive
Vij, who is admitted to hospital, advised all those who had come in close contact with him to get themselves tested.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday, 5 December, took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantonment.
The minister advised all those who had come in close contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
Participation in Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin
On 20 November, Vij had taken part in the phase three trial of Covaxin, a coronavirus vaccine, at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantonment. Vij said on Twitter that he had volunteered himself for the trial.
However, it may be noted here that it is not clear whether he was given a vaccine or a placebo, owing to the fact that such trials are ‘blind’.
Additionally, Covaxin requires a second dose 28 days after the first, and immunity only kicks in after that. Vij would still have a second dose pending as part of the trial.
Reacting to the development, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a statement, saying “The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken.”
The MoHFW also pointed out that Vij had taken only one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Covaxin is is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is being developed by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
