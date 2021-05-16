Haryana Guv Extends Lockdown and Warns of ‘Strict’ Measures
Earlier, the lockdown was extended from 10 May to 17 May. The first lockdown was imposed on 3 May till 10 May.
The Haryana government on Sunday, 16 May, extended the ongoing lockdown-like restrictions till 24 May.
State Health Minister Anil Vij said 'stringent measures' will be taken to enforce the ongoing lockdown as he announced the news on Twitter.
"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," he said in a tweet.
This is the third time the state government has extended the ongoing COVID restrictrictions amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.
Meanwhile, the state reported at least 40 cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis, a disease that mainly affects people on medication for other health problems, reported news agency PTI quoting Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja.
Haryana state has reported 144 COVID deaths and 9,676 new cases, totaling the state's infection count to 6,85,312, as per the Health Department bulletin. More than 6,546 people have died from the infection in the state and 95,946 active cases in the state.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
