Harsh Vardhan Faces Criticism Post Endorsing Patanjali’s Coronil

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, 22 February, came down heavily on Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for endorsing Patanjali's Coronil, which was relaunched as treatment of COVID-19, a claim questioned by the World Health Organization.

"As per the code of the Medical Council of India, which binds the code of conduct of every modern medical doctor, no doctor can promote any drug. However, it is surprising that the health minister, who himself is a modern medicine doctor, was found promoting the drug," the association said.

The IMA said that the false and fabricated projection of an unscientific medicine made in the presence of the country's health minister, later rejected by the WHO is a slap and insult to the whole nation.