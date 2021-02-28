Gurgaon Apt Made Containment Zone After 20 Residents COVID +Ve

COVID tests on other residents were done after 3 residents turned positive for the virus in Gurugram’s sector 67.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
Image of the residential complex.
i

After 20 residents were found positive in an apartment complex in Gurugram’s sector 67, the building was declared a COVID-19 containment zone, reported news agency ANI.

After three people were found positive with the virus, samples were taken from other residents following which 20 more were found positive.

"First, three cases were reported, after which a testing camp was set up. Some 20 people turned out positive, so we declared it as a containment zone,” the district health department officer J Prakash told news agency ANI.

He further said that more tests are being conducted.

According to a health department bulletin, the number of active cases in the state rose to 1,205 on Saturday while 2,66,358 people have recovered from the infection. 3,047 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

( With inputs from ANI)

