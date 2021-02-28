Gurgaon Apt Made Containment Zone After 20 Residents COVID +Ve

After 20 residents were found positive in an apartment complex in Gurugram’s sector 67, the building was declared a COVID-19 containment zone, reported news agency ANI.

After three people were found positive with the virus, samples were taken from other residents following which 20 more were found positive.

"First, three cases were reported, after which a testing camp was set up. Some 20 people turned out positive, so we declared it as a containment zone,” the district health department officer J Prakash told news agency ANI.

He further said that more tests are being conducted.