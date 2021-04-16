Govt to Ramp Up Covaxin Production Under Mission COVID Suraksha

Grants to the tune of around Rs 65 crore will be provided to Bharat Biotech’s new Bangalore facility, which is being repurposed to increase the capacity of vaccine production, the press note said.

Three public sector companies are also being supported to increase the capacity of vaccine production.

Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai – a state PSE in Maharashtra – Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad – a facility under the National Dairy Development Board – and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr – a CPSE under the Department of Biotechnology – will be readied to expedite the process of manufacturing vaccines.

The Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Ltd facility will have a capacity of 20 million doses per month, once functional.