ADVERTISEMENT

Govt Orders One Crore Zydus Cadila COVID Vaccine Shots at ₹ 265 per Dose: Report

The vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The government of India has ordered one crore Zydus Cadila needleless vaccine shots at ₹ 265 per dose. Image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

The government of India has ordered one crore Zydus Cadila vaccine shots at ₹ 265 per dose, reported NDTV. It is a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to Mint, the vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. "PharmaJet" - the applicator - will be sold at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST.

(With inputs from Mint and NDTV.)

Also Read

Will Zydus Cadila’s COVID Jab for Kids Pave the Way for Reopening Schools?

Will Zydus Cadila’s COVID Jab for Kids Pave the Way for Reopening Schools?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT