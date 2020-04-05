Govt To Allow Post-Lockdown Flights? Minister Says ‘Speculation’
News agency PTI reported, citing officials, that the government is likely to allow domestic and international flight operations in India in a staggered manner post the 21-day lockdown period which is slated to end on 14 April. However, in a tweet, Minister of Civil Aviation rubbished the news as “mere speculation.”
According to Puri, a decision to restart flights after 15 April “remains to be taken” and the situation will be assessed on a “case by case basis.”
All major airlines except Air India are taking domestic bookings for dates post April 14. Air India is taking bookings for dates post April 30 only, according to PTI.
Fall in Revenues, and Pay Cuts for Employees
As revenues have fallen significantly, IndiGo has announced a pay cut of up to 25 per cent for its senior employees and Vistara has announced a compulsory leave without pay of up to three days for its senior employees in March.
SpiceJet has stated that its employees' salaries would be reduced between 10 to 30 per cent and Air India has announced a 10 per cent cut in allowances for every employee, except cabin crew, for the coming three months, reports PTI.
GoAir has cut salaries of its employees, laid off its expat pilots and introduced leave without pay for employees on a rotational basis.
(With PTI inputs)