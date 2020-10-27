Govt Extends Unlock 5.0 Guidelines; To Remain in Force Till 30 Nov

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 27 October, issued an order to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30 September, to remain in force up to 30 November.

The MHA had earlier announced the detailed guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ on 30 September, to be effective till 30 October.

As per the previously issued guidelines, certain activities were allowed with restrictions, such as international air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA, swimming pools being opened for sportspersons for training purposes, as well as cinema halls and multiplexes reopening with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.