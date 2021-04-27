Govt Asks Bharat Biotech, SII to Lower COVID Shot Prices: Report

Pune-based vaccine-maker SII had announced last week that it had priced Covishield at Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose for state governments. SII said Covishield was still cheaper than foreign vaccines, which cost between Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 per dose.

Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced that it had priced Covaxin at Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals per shot.

The Centre will be procuring both vaccines at Rs 150.