COVID-19: Google Doodle Urges People to 'Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask'
Search engine giant Google on Monday, 17 January, emphasised on the importance of getting vaccinated. The company uploaded a doodle on its search page to communicate the message.
Along with vaccination, it also highlights the importance of wearing a mask in order to save lives.
The new Google Doodle has been uploaded in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases across the world. It is made in a way that all letters of the word 'Google' are masked up and getting vaccinated. It is an animated illustration which reads "Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives."
Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been the cause of recent spike in cases. Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are two of the most important steps to the contain the virus. However, there are some more protocols, which need to be followed in order to curb the spread.
Here are some of the necessary steps:
Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel unwell.
If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
COVID-19 Cases in India
According to Health ministry's data, India on Monday, 17 January, reported 2.58 lakh new COVID-19 cases and a total of 385 deaths in last 24 hours.
