Global Herd Immunity Remains Out of Reach Due to Vaccine Inequity

In the race between infection and injection, injection has lost.

Public health experts estimate that approximately 70 percent of the world’s 7.9 billion people must be fully vaccinated to end the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 21 June 2021, 10.04 percent of the global population had been fully vaccinated, nearly all of them in rich countries.

Only 0.9 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

I am a scholar of global health who specializes in health care inequities. Using a data set on vaccine distribution compiled by the Global Health Innovation Center’s Launch and Scale Speedometer at Duke University in the United States, I analyzed what the global vaccine access gap means for the world.