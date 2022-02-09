Glenmark Launches First Nasal Spray For Treating Adult COVID Patients in India

Indian pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research and Development Corp on Wednesday, 9 February, announced launch of nasal spray to treat adult COVID-19 patients.

According to Glenmark, the nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) will be sold under the brand FabiSpray in India for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease.

Glenmark earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process.