Ghaziabad Gurdwara Supplies Oxygen to Help Curb Crisis in Delhi

Delhi's COVID hospitals have been gasping for oxygen, with some having as low as two to three hours before they run out of oxygen.

As Delhi reports 24,638 new cases and 249 deaths on 22 April, unequal demand and supply of oxygen have made this a coveted medical necessity. Although there hasn't been any large-scale disaster so far, due to last-minute interventions, the city is standing on the very edge of this crisis, with more and more Delhi hospitals running low on oxygen every day.

On 21 April, for instance, state Health Minister Satyendra Jain had to appeal to the Centre on Twitter, to help with oxygen provisions, claiming that the GTB hospital had only a few hours' worth of supply left. The arrival of an oxygen tanker just in the nick of time averted a crisis.

The same day in Ganga Ram Hospital, where 120 patients on ICU beds was running out of oxygen, a last-minute supply of oxygen prevented this crisis from spiralling out of control.