‘Getting All Support From Indian Govt’: SII CEO Amid Threats Row

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 3 May, refuted media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed fresh orders of COVID-19 vaccines, as India battles the second wave of the pandemic.

Serum Institute of India’s CEO, Adar Poonawalla, also corroborated the Centre’s statements on Monday, noting that he has received all kinds of support from Centre with regard to the manufacturing of vaccines.

This comes as hospitals have put out SOS calls citing lack of oxygen, and other healthcare facilities, as COVID cases in the country spike to unprecedented levels.