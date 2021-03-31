Germany Limits General Use of AstraZeneca Jabs to People Over 60

Germany's federal and health ministers have agreed to limit the general use of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine to people over the age of 60 starting Wednesday, 31 March, citing concerns over blood clots.

People under the age of 60 should be able to receive the shot, but only “at the discretion of doctors, and after individual risk analysis and thorough explanation,” according to the decision by the health ministers accessed by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) on Tuesday.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and the 16 state health ministers came to the decision in an emergency meeting, after authorities in the cities of Berlin and Munich decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 60.