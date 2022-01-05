Further Spread of Omicron May Lead to More Mutations of Virus, Warns WHO

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday, 4 January, said in a statement that the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, although less severe than Delta variant, may lead to further mutations of the virus and could potentially be more dangerous.

In an interview with AFP, WHO’s Senior Emergencies Officer Catherine Smallwood, said, “The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant.”