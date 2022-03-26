1660 Fresh COVID Cases in India in 24 Hours, High Death Count Due to Backlog

India’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,30,18,032 with 1,660 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The total death toll went up to 5,20,855 with 4,100 fatalities in a day. According to ministry data, the number of active cases fell below 20,000.

The Union Health Ministry said that Maharashtra was reconciling the number of deaths caused by the viral disease in the state. The high death toll was due to the inclusion of non-Covid fatalities (4,005) reported till Friday, according to PTI.

According to the state’s bulletin, two fresh Covid deaths by the viral disease were recorded in the last 24 hours.