Free Vaccination for All in Maharashtra Between Ages 18-44: CMO

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope too, on Wednesday, echoed the CMO, saying:

“Maharashtra government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all people in the age group of 18 to 44.”

Maharashtra is reported to be the worst-hit state, and has been contributing the most towards India’s daily cases and deaths.

On Tuesday evening, 27 April, Maharashtra reported 895 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. This is the highest since the onset of the pandemic.

The state capital Mumbai, however, continued to report a downfall in its daily tally with 3,999 cases and 59 more deaths on Tuesday. The city's caseload has, at the same time, reached 635,483 of which 12,920 people have succumbed to the disease.