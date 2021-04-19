Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Tests COVID-Positive, Admitted to AIIMS
Singh had received both his doses of Covaxin, the first on 4 March and the second on 3 April.
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been hospitalised at the AIIMS trauma centre in New Delhi, reported ANI.
The veteran Congress leader was administered a COVID test after he had spiked a fever. Singh had received both his doses of Covaxin, the first on 4 March and the second on 3 April.
Messages Pour In for Dr Manmohan Singh
Several politicians wished Singh a speedy recovery after he was admitted at AIIMS trauma centre, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.
According to sources, he was admitted at around 5 pm as “a matter of precaution”, reported NDTV.
On Saturday, 17 April, Singh had participated in the Congress Working Committee to take stock of the COVID situation and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, to offer advice on tackling the COVID surge.
Singh had asked Modi to allow states to categorise frontline workers and prioritise their vaccination, even if they were under the age of 45. Several experts and other chief ministers had demanded the same. Singh had also stressed on the need to ramp up our vaccination drive.
AIIMS is expected to give out a more detailed statement on Singh’s condition soon.
(This is a developing story.)
