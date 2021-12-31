'First Omicron Death' in India as Maharashtra Man Infected With Variant Dies

Maharashtra on Thursday, 30 December, reported what could possibly be considered as India's first Omicron death.

A 52-year-old man with a travel history to Nigeria, who was infected with the COVID-19 variant, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital, as per the state's public health department.

While the deceased was diagnosed with Omicron, the state authority has refrained from considering it a COVID death.