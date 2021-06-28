First Rare Case of Post-COVID Brain Disease Reported in Karnataka

Addressing a joint press conference held along with Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Belagi, Kalappanavar said that a 13-year-old patient is undergoing treatment at the hospital for the rare post-COVID-19 complication known as ANEC.

Doctors say that ANEC is similar to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), affecting the brain of the patient.

“There have been six MIS-C cases in the hospital till now, and all are recovering from it. ANEC is a very rare brain disorder found in kids,” he said.