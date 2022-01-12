US on Threshold of Transitioning to Living With COVID: Dr Fauci

The immunologist was speaking to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and said that "Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody," and that "there's no way we're going to eradicate this."

He cited three main reasons for this argument – the transmissibility of the virus, its ability to generate mutations, and the swathes of unvaccinated people.

Despite Omicron being less severe in comparison to the Delta variant, thereby causing lesser deaths, hospitals in the US are overflowing with COVID patients.

Dr Lewnard had told the New York Times that said that this paradox was due to the high contagiousness of the WHO-designated "variant of concern."

Dr Fauci himself had warned about this late December, saying that the "sheer volume of the number of [COVID-19] cases...likely will go much higher."

"If you have many, many, many more people with a less level of severity, that might kind of neutralise the positive effect of having less severity," he had added.

More than 730,000 people are testing positive daily in the US, which is close to three times the previous peak that occurred last winter.

(With inputs from AFP and NYT.)