Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive for COVID, Tweets Omar Abdullah

Just weeks after getting the first dose of the COVID vaccine, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for coronavirus as was confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday, 30 March, by his son, Omar Abdullah.

The tweet read, “My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions.”