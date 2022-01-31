ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 Surge Amid Omicron: Which States Are Reopening Schools?

Which states are reopening schools and for which classes? Here is a list.

Kathakali Dutta
Updated
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several states have made relaxations in their COVID-19 protocols and have decided to reopen their schools.</p></div>
As the COVID-19 cases in the country decrease, several states have made relaxations in their COVID-19 protocols and have decided to reopen their schools.

But which states are reopening schools and for which classes? Here is a list:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has already reopened schools from 24 January, with some variations across the state regarding local protocols in certain districts.

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said on 29 January that schools will reopen in Pune district from 1 February.

The following classes will reopen in Maharashtra:

  • Classes 1 to 8 (class timings will be halved)

  • Classes 9 to 12 (full-day usual classes)

Tamil Nadu

As Tamil Nadu loosens various COVID-19 restrictions, the state on 27 January announced reopening of schools from 1 February.

  • Classes 1 to 12 will reopen .

  • Board examinations will be held as per schedule.

  • Pre-KG, LKG, and playschools will remain closed.

  • Colleges and universities will reopen except for those working as a COVID-19 centre.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has not decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state.

However, the state government has decided to reopen schools in Bengaluru from 31 January, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols.

The following classes will reopen:

  • Classes from 1 to 9 (in Bengaluru Urban)

  • Colleges

  • Degree colleges

Haryana

Haryana has ordered to reopen all government and private schools for classes 10, 11, and 12 from 1 February.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar also affirmed that the state might soon reopen schools for classes 6-9 if everything goes well.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has also recently said that the state is going to reopen schools.

However, the children shall have to submit a written consent form from their parents and may even attend online classes.

The following classes will reopen:

  • Class 10-12 (1 February)

  • Class 6-9 (10 February)

(Inputs from NDTV, Mint, and The Indian Express.)

Published: 
Edited By :Tejas Harad
