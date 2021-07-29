FAQ: COVID Vaccine For Children – When Will Kids Get the Jab?

COVID-19 vaccine for children is likely to be available by August, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, 27 July.

"We would likely begin vaccinating children from next month," the health minister reportedly said during the meeting, ANI reported.

The statement has come when questions and concerns over the impact of the possible third wave of COVID-19 on children are increasing. As of now, every citizen who is 18 or above is eligible for the vaccine shot.

What vaccines are available for kids? When can they get the shot? What is the update on the trials of the vaccines? Here’s everything we know.