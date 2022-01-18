COVID-19 FAQ: What Medicines Should You Take? Dr Mathew Varghese Explains

There is no specific medicine that should be taken for Omicron variant of COVID-19. Dr Mathew Varghese advises only symptomatic COVID-19 treatment for those who test positive.

If you have fever: Take a paracetamol.

If you are suffering from severe cold and blocked nose: Take anti-allergic medicines.

If you have symptoms such has fever and severe cough with no phlegm: Take cough relief medicines.

If one has cough with white phlegm and no bacterial infection, then there is no need of antibiotics. To get rid of dry cough, gargling with warm water is helpful.

These are all the symptomatic treatments. One must also take rest, hydrate and remain in isolation for at least seven days.