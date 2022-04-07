FAQ: What Is Tata Neu – the Group's 'Super App' Launching on 7 April?
The super app model, pioneered by WeChat and Alibaba, brings together all the consumer-facing businesses & services.
The Tata Group is all set to launch its much-delayed super app 'Tata Neu' on Thursday, 7 April.
The super app model, pioneered by China's WeChat and Alibaba, brings all the consumer-facing businesses, services, and products of a conglomerate under one umbrella.
What is the app all about? Here's all you need to know.
Which services will be available on Tata Neu?
It will be a one-stop app to avail services from:
Online grocer BigBasket
Online pharmacy 1mg
Electronics retailer Croma
Flight booking for Air Asia, Air India, and Vistara
Tata Cliq, which sells products like Titan and Tanishq
Westside
Starbucks
Why a super app?
The super app will reportedly help create a loyalty programme for its over 45 million customers, consolidating them in one place.
The aim is to also bring them back to Tata's services and goods regularly.
Are there other super apps in India?
Yes. Several conglomerates like Amazon, Reliance's JioMart, and Paytm Mall operate via super apps. These apps offer a host of services like travel booking, groceries, lifestyle items, etc.
How does one make payments on the app?
A Tata Neu member can use credit cards, debit cards, online banking, pre-paid instruments, UPI, Tata Pay Balance, or any other form of payment, enabled by Tata Pay.
Users may scan and pay via any QR code using Tata Pay UPI, just like they can with Google Pay and PhonePe.
They will also have the option to pay electricity, mobile, DTH, broadband bills, and recharges, like in other super apps.
When can I download the app?
While the company has already made the app available on Google Play Store for Android users, it will become functional on 7 April.
