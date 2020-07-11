Should I Get an Antibody Test Done? Pvt Labs Begin Tests For All

Antibody tests are not for diagnostic purposes, but only to determine if a person has developed antibodies to the disease after getting infected in the past. On June 23, the ICMR reiterated in its revised guidelines that RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test remains the ‘gold standard’ for detecting the infection.

A negative antibody test has no diagnostic value to know if a person has COVID-19. To know if someone is currently infected, an RT-PCR test would have to be done. A positive antibody test, however, indicates an ongoing or past infection.

Dr Shahid Jameel says, "A negative antibody test doesn’t mean you don’t have COVID-19. PCR is a more conclusive test. An antibody test will also miss anything that happens early. So people who are in early phase of the disease, who don’t show symptoms or who’ve shown symptoms for only day or two will be missed by antibody tests."

The spokesperson from Thyrocare Labs said: