Children on Motorcycle: What Are the Govt's New Draft Rules for Their Safety?
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced new draft rules aimed at ensuring safety provisions for children carried on motorcycles.
The ministry said that it is open to objections and suggestions on the draft for the next 30 days. They may be directed to the Joint Secretary (Motor Vehicle Licence, Transport and Toll), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
“The following draft of certain rules further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989… is hereby published as required by sub[1] section (1) of section 212 of the said Act for information of all persons likely to be affected thereby; and notice is hereby given that the said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification… are made available to the public,” read the notification issued on 21 October.
Here is everything you need to know about going out with children on motorcycle if these rules come into effect.
What age group is targeted in the rules?
The new rules are directed at children aged nine months to four years.
What do the draft rules say about speed?
The speed of the motorcycle while carrying a child below four years of age cannot exceed 40 kmph.
Are helmets mandatory for children too?
The driver has to ensure that the child on motorcycle aged from nine months to four years should wear their own crash helmet that fits their head.
In case of unavailability of helmet, they must wear a bicycle helmet complying with European standards until the Bureau of Indian Standards comes out with specifications.
What about safety harness?
The new draft rules have specified that while carrying children below four years of age, a safety harness must be used to attach the pillion with the driver of the motorcycle.
This is to avoid any accident of a child falling off the vehicle.
What is a safety harness?
"Safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver. This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver.
A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger," the ministry explained in the notification.
Are there any specifications on the safety harness?
Lightweight, adjustable, waterproof, and durable
Multifilament nylon material with high density foam
Must be able to hold weight up to 30 kg
(With inputs from the Indian Express.)
